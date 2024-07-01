Police Follow Leads in Death of Fair Hall Teen

Police Launch Homicide Investigation Following Discovery of Teenager’s Body

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has launched a homicide investigation following the discovery of the body of 13-year-old Matthew Da Souza of Fair Hall. Da Souza’s body was found on the beach at Sion Hill Bay on Monday, September 30, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that Da Souza’s body was discovered naked from the waist down, with apparent injuries to the head. A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Police are actively pursuing all investigative leads.

One person is currently assisting police with inquiries. As the investigation is ongoing, further details will be provided when necessary and appropriate.

The RSVGPF is taking decisive action to ensure a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice. We urge anyone with information that may assist in this investigation to come forward.

Contact Information:

Police Emergency: 999/911

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810