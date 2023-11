St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) recorded its 45th homicide on Friday night with the death of Maurice Primus.

Primus, a 31-year-old labourer from Fair hall, was met on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head by his girlfriend of the same address.

Primus death comes as police are still investigating the 44th homicide of 2023.

According to reports, Deshawn Slater left his girlfriend’s house at Paul Over on foot when two men wearing masks and brandishing guns killed him on Monday.