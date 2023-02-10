Mauriel Knight, 19, is St Kitts-Nevis new Deputy Clerk of Parliament

Mauriel Knight assumed his new position as Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday.

Knight, who is only 19 years old, is the youngest individual to hold a senior position in the parliamentary structure of the country.

Knight, who served as the President and Vice President of the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association, is not new to parliament and parliamentary practice (SKNYPA).

Knight informed the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service that he was enthusiastic about his new position.

Knight stated, “It is certainly an honor and a privilege to serve my country in this manner, and it coincides with my strong sense of civic duty.” “I am grateful for the opportunity to realize a passion and serve my country in this capacity.”

Knight stated that the knowledge he obtained while serving in the SKNYPA would facilitate his transfer into this new position.

“Being put into a variety of leadership positions allowed me to build an understanding for prioritizing chores and organizing diverse activities. Working alongside the Clerk and the Speaker for today’s session, as well as observing how SKNYPA handles parliamentary process, has provided me with the skills and mentality essential to enter the chambers today,” he said.

Speaker of the National Assembly Lanien Blanchette expressed confidence in Knight’s abilities to serve as deputy clerk during her introduction of Knight at the first session of the 2023 legislature.

“He brings a plethora of experience to the National Assembly and is uniquely qualified to be an asset. “He has been a tremendous asset to the Clerk and the entire office,” Blanchette added.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew also praised Knight, describing him as “very intelligent and devoted.”