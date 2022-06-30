Mavcom’s “Positive Fatherhood” Campaign a Success

There is a dire need for ongoing discussion on the Importance of Positive Fatherhood.

Paul Morris, Managing Director of Mavcom made the observation after a panel discussion entitled “Recognising the Importance of Positive Fatherhood”. “While I am aware of the importance of highlighting the topic, I was overwhelmed by the level of interest shown and the positive feedback from parents and the youth” Morris commented. He noted that calls for mentorship programmes in schools, programmes aimed at breaking the cycle of absentee fathers and finding ways to engage men in their communities to show that the Vincentian society is ready to support initiatives aimed at promoting the importance of Positive Fatherhood.

The panellists in the discussion held on Sunday, June 26th 2022 were Dr Amrie Patterson, Rev Adolf Davis, Pastor Al Blake and Colin Sam. Sunday’s event included an award ceremony for the winners of the essay and social media competitions.

The essay competition on the topic “The Importance of Fathers” was open to CPEA students. The competition was won by Devin Warner of the Questelles Government School. He was presented with a 15-inch laptop and a laptop bag. His school received a Lexmark MX521 printer and toner. Eliana Greenidge of the Kingstown Preparatory School placed second and LaRaun Robinson of the Biabou Methodist School placed third. Eliana and LaRaun won cash prizes for themselves and printers for their schools. The social media campaign invited persons to submit photos of themselves with their father or a father figure and an explanation of the person’s impact on their lives. Winners in this competition are Trevor Sam, Kevin Toby, Osborne Williams, Mugabe Fergus, Sheldon Wood and Garnet Williams. The winners received gift vouchers or gift baskets.

Morris expressed sincere gratitude to the Searchlight Newspaper, Stormy Windz Productions, Highpoint Church, Polished Beauty Clinic, G.I. Investments Beachcombers Hotel, Facey Trading, Garden Care Plus, Frank B. Armstrong and Better Brand Ltd, Lexmark, Sweet Radio SVG and Christlike Radio, the sponsors and partners who helped to make the Mavcom 2022 “Recognition of the Impact of Positive Fatherhood” a success. “We are planning to make this an annual event, and we are exploring ways to continue the campaign throughout the year” he promised.

Mavcom, a Vincentian electronics and Information Communications Technology business, is well known for its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility programme which generally supports education in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.