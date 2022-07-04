Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis crowned new Calypso Monarch in SVG

In St Vincent and the Grenadines, Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis has been named the new Calypso Monarch.

Last night, Tajoe won his second title by singing “Playing Devil’s Advocate.”

As a fan favourite, Tajoe is grateful for the support he received from Vincentians, especially those in North Windward. Given the love the song has received from Vincentians, he said he was “elated” but not surprised.

As a member of the rural community of Fancy village, Tajoe noted that his victory is the result of a lot of sacrifices.