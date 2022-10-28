Mayor Eric Adams Declares October 27 SVG Heritage Day in NYC

Mayor Eric Adams Declares October 27th ‘St. Vincent And The Grenadines Heritage Day’ In NYC

The 27th of October has been named St. Vincent and the Grenadines Heritage Day in New York City by Mayor Eric Adams.

Yesterday, the Consulate of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in New York City sponsored the inaugural Flag Raising Ceremony in New York City in honour of our nation’s 43rd Independence Day.

Vincentians from over the world gathered in Bowling Green, New York, to witness the flag’s historic hoisting.

Several dignitaries, including this country’s Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States, Louann Gilchrist, delivered remarks during the occasion.’