Mechanic charged with stealing cattle valued at $4,000.00

On 23.11.2022, police arrested and charged Francis Sutherland, 65 years old Mechanic of Georgetown with the offence of Theft.

According to the investigations, the accused allegedly stole one (1) black and white cattle valued at $4,000.00 ECC – the property of a 56 years old Extension Officer of Park Hill.

The incident occurred between 18.11.2022 and 20.11.2022.

Sutherland is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

Source : RSVGPF