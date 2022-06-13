Mechanic charged with stealing cattle valued at over $4k

On 12.06.22, police arrested and charged Cory Daniel, 17-year-old Mechanic of Peruvian Vale with the offence of Theft.

Investigations revealed that the Accused allegedly stole one black and white Bull Cattle valued at $4,500.00ECC, the property of a 61-year-old Farmer of Calder – stolen at Spring Estate between 2:00 pm on 18.05.22 and 10:30 am on 19.05.22.

Daniel appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Monday, June 13, 2022, to answer the charge and pleaded not guilty.

He was granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 with one surety and ordered to report every Friday at the Biabou Police Station between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm. The matter was adjourned to 17.06.22 and transferred to the Biabou Magistrate Court.