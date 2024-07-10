Mechanic Charged with multiple offences

Police have arrested and charged Andtocs Lavia, a 30-year-old Mechanic of Fairbaine Pasture, with the offences of Taking Conveyance and Damage to Property.

On July 8, 2024, Lavia was charged with the offence of damage to property, the accused is alleged to have unlawfully damaged the front left tire of motor vehicle PV-468, valued at $2000.00ECC, by slashing the tire against and unknown object. The offence was committed on June 6, 2024.

Additionally, Lavia was charged with the offence of taking conveyance. According to the report, the accused allegedly unlawfully used motor vehicle PV-468, a silver Toyota Noah minivan, without the consent of the owner or any lawful authority. The offence was committed in Rockies on June 30, 2024.

Lavia appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on July 10, 2024 and pleaded guilty to both charges. For the charge of taking conveyance, he was sentenced to four months in prison.

The sentence was suspended for one year.

For the charge of damage to property, the defendant was ordered to pay compensation in the sum of $700.00 ECC, $300.00 ECC to be paid forthwith, if he defaults on payments he would spend four months in prison.

The remainder is to paid by September 10, 2024. If he defaults on payments, he would spend five months in prison.