Media Launch: 2023 Nine Nights of Lights to be held on November 28

The media launch of the 2023 Nine Nights of Lights Christmas Festival is slated for Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at the beautiful St Vincent Botanical Garden.

The 2023 Nine Nights of Lights is a widely anticipated and culturally significant event that began in 2015 to mark the St Vincent Botanical Garden’s 150th anniversary.

The event will be launched with a presentation and overview of the Nine Nights of Lights event, including information on the spectacular light displays, nightly cultural events, and new additions.

The garden is currently being worked on in preparation for its debut on December 15, 2023.