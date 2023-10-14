Media personality ‘Miss Kitty’ & attorney Ian Wilkinson ties the knot

In Jamaica, Popular media personality Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton and fellow well-known attorney Ian Wilkinson KC today tied the knot in holy matrimony.
The lovebirds exchanged vows at a fabulous ceremony at the lush Panorama Estate in Cooper’s Hill, St Andrew, surrounded by friends and family.
Known for turning heads with her fashion, it was no different on the “big day” for Miss Kitty who adorned a white off-the-shoulder trumpet dress, complemented by a long veil and an up-do hairstyle.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Source :
Jamaica Gleaner