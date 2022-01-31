Meet Vincentian Cenus Hinds Owner Of Cariway

Cariway of St. Vincent, owned by Cenus Hinds, provides a convenient online experience booking platform for the Caribbean to enable community tourism where anyone would be able to offer tours online.

Cariway will be fully digitizing current and future tour offerings to not only offer physical (face to face) tour experiences within St. Vincent (and the larger Caribbean) but also offer Virtual Reality tours to tourists and locals alike.

Tourism around the world, especially within the Caribbean region, has changed because of the pandemic.

This change requires, in turn, a drastic change in the framework of how tours and experiences are offered.

Cariway would be offering this change through a full library of virtual reality tours which can be experienced locally through them and their VR headsets, at home or through a computer or smartphone if people don’t have a compatible headset.

This will allow them to not only offer an additional product but enable travellers to virtually experience a country before they arrive or have experiences that they would not be able to have while there, because of time or physical restraints.