Meet the Miss SVG contestants 2022 – Bio Inside

Arielle Ollivierre was born in 1995 and raised in Stubbs. Arielle received an early introduction to the creative arts through dance, as a Grade 3 student of the Stubbs Government School. In 2007, she entered the St. Vincent Girls High School and on completion of her tenure, she was accepted into the SVG Community College’s Division of Technical and Vocational Studies where she enrolled and completed an Associate Degree in Entrepreneurship.

After Community College, Arielle went on to earn her BSc in Management Studies at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Jamaica. While at university, Arielle became involved in extracurricular activities, and would often volunteer her time to help others. It was then while tutoring orphans, that she realised her passion for teaching, as she watched the children learn, thrive, and make connections with the world around them. Arielle’s biggest inspiration is her grandmother who spent most of her life nurturing young minds through teaching.

In 2017, Arielle participated in the Miss Windward Pageant and placed second runner-up. She is daily guided by the words: prayer, faith, and patience. In her spare time, she enjoys sewing her own clothes and writing short stories. Her goal is to become a teacher of Business Studies and English.

Biography – Jada Ross

Jada Elizabeth Mia Ross, is a twenty-one-year-old aspiring professional athlete, actress and media influencer. Employed at La Vue Boutique, Hotel and Beach Club, Jada serves as a Concierge Supervisor with deep hospitality and genuine warmth.

During her adolescent years at the St. Vincent Girls’ High School, Jada immersed herself in the Arts. Her love for performing arts was cemented when she was enlisted to play two diametrically opposing roles in the award-winning ‘The Cinderella Syndrome.’ Jada’s outstanding performance at the 2017 Caribbean Secondary School’s Drama Festival allowed her to capture the title of Best Supporting Actress.

Athletically, Jada has partaken in various sports, including tennis and volleyball. Her hard work, commitment and team spirit saw her through to the finish line as both Captain of the school’s volleyball team, and, House Captain of Headmistress House in 2017. At present, Jada is a member of the SVG Senior Squash Team and holds the position of Women’s #1 as of 2022. She was selected to be amongst the 2022 Commonwealth Games Vincentian delegation, at which she wore the National colors with utmost pride.

Her desire to compete in this year’s Miss SVG pageant is not an end goal, but rather, a stepping stone to being able to make a notable contribution to her country.

Biography –Pallavi Browne

Pallavi Browne, 23, was born on October 9th, 1998, and was raised in the beautiful community of Georgetown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Pallavi holds a BSc in International Relations and Public Policy and Management from the University of the West Indies, Mona.

Pallavi credits the Langley Park Government School, Thomas Saunders Secondary School, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, and the Girl Guides Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for teaching her the importance of striving for excellence, the true power of loyalty, and perseverance and considering others in times of need.

Pallavi is a ‘certified foodie’ and enjoys public speaking, traveling, volunteerism, community service, dancing, and fashion, and is keen on youth development. Pallavi is no stranger to pageantry; she is currently the reigning Miss Windward, having won the pageant in 2019. Her entry in the Miss SVG pageant serves to fulfill a childhood dream, with an aim to influence other young girls to aspire to be the best version of themselves.

Pallavi believes in the philosophy “Do not fear failure but rather fear not trying”. Pallavi`s hope is to one day contribute to influencing policies that can have a meaningful impact on the people of St Vincent and the Grenadines and has her heart set on one day serving her country as a diplomatic Ambassador.

Biography – Shadyn McLean

Born in Stubbs and residing in Argyle is twenty-six years old Shadyn McLean, a country girl at heart, who enjoys the simpler things in life.

Shadyn, who is currently pursuing a BSc in Nursing, received her academic foundation at the Argyle Roman Catholic Primary School where the torch of academic excellence was ignited and her love for sports was aglow. Her primary school’s motto: “Perseverance leads to success”, is a simple yet profound truth that she reminds herself of every day. Another motto that has become a personal doctrine is “Per Adua Ad Alta – Through difficulty to the Heights”, the motto of the St. Vincent Girls’ High School. Both journeys at different phases of her life have moulded the proud Vincentian woman she is today.

Thoughtful, determined, and adventurous in spirit, Shadyn enjoys outdoor activities, especially hiking. She is an avid netballer and member of the Maple Netball Club. A strong advocate of youth engagement and advancement, Shadyn has been involved in organisations such as the CARICOM Youth Ambassadors, the Stubbs Police Youth Club, and the Junior Chamber International (JCI) St. Vincent.

Shadyn enjoys viewing ecology-based and fashion-focused documentaries that feed her curiosity. A forever optimist, she embodies the words of her favourite poet Maya Angelou, who once said, “You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them”.

Biography – Shannan John

“The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts.” This is the guiding philosophy of Shannan Kelly John. Born January 14th, 1996 Shannan, whose favourite colour is yellow, is an optimistic, energetic, and joyous individual. Shannan believes that being active keeps you focused and helps to shape a balanced, well-rounded character that every young person should have. A sporting enthusiast, Shannan spent much of her time as a girl playing basketball and cricket and running track.

Shannan became a proud alumna at Medgar Evers College where she obtained her Associate of Arts with a concentration in Teacher Education and later earned her Bachelor of Arts with a concentration in both Psychology and Special Education. Shannan desires to continue her academic pursuits to achieve a Master’s degree in Child Psychology to realise her dream of becoming a Child Psychologist.

Shannan’s zeal for education coupled with her unwavering passion for youth development has served her well as an educator at the Kingstown Government School. Shannan counts it an honour and privilege to be able to assist the younger generation to achieve success.

Biography – Shanyah Peters

Born to Judith Peters and Allan “Field” Marshall on July 26th, 2000, is 21-year-old Shanyah Peters hailing from the small, yet vibrant community of Paul’s Avenue. Shanyah is a proud past student of the Kingstown Preparatory School and the St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown. After graduating from the St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown, Shanyah went on to pursue studies at the CAPE level in Management of Business, Physical Education, Sociology, and Communication Studies at St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College – Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies. In her educational pursuits and in life, Shanyah has maintained great admiration for her mother, whom she believes tried her best to “make ends meet” providing her with the many opportunities that shaped who she is today.

Striving always for excellence, Shanyah has emerged as a well-rounded individual. She was awarded the Most Outstanding Dancer, Athlete, and Student in Physical Education in her graduating class; she is a member of the Systems 3 Football Academy as well as the Avenue Dance Company and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Senior Women’s Football Team.

Shanyah is a sports enthusiast at heart and her love for sports has unearthed her passion to become a physiotherapist. Shanyah wishes to utilise the Miss SVG platform to advocate for gender equality in sports and to bring awareness to the importance and benefits of sports to youth development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Biography – Tanique Swift

Twenty-four years ago, Tanique Swift was born in the community of Marriaqua, which is known as the breadbasket of St Vincent and the Grenadines. Raised by her mother and extended family, Tanique learnt many family values, one of which is “giving up is never an option”. This mantra helped her through tough times when ill health threatened her very existence. In spite of her medical challenges, Tanique persevered through every stage of her formal education although she was constantly bullied for her surgical scars.

Tanique recalls having to travel abroad and enduring long periods of time waiting to see a cardiologist. These lifelong experiences motivated her to set her sight on becoming a cardiologist to help children who suffer conditions like hers particularly those from families with limited means.

Tanique’s twin mission as a contestant for Miss SVG 2022 is to promote more sensitivity and empathy towards those who face medical challenges and to push for zero tolerance for bullying. Also, her wish is to be a voice and inspire others to keep hope alive knowing that giving up is never an option.

Biography – Rockel Coombs

Born on November 11th, 1996 to Rosette Coombs of Rillan Hill and Wayne Gordon of Vermont was a beautiful baby girl named Rockel Rosette Coombs. Rockel was raised and resides in the spirited community of Vermont. She attended Questelles Government School, and later the Bethel High School in Campden Park. During her secondary school years, Rockel developed a love for athletic field events and represented her school at the Inter-Secondary School Sports in the high jump. She was appointed Class Prefect and was an active member of the SVG Cadet Force attaining the rank of Corporal.

Rockel continued her academic pursuits at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College: Division of Technical Vocational Education and graduated in 2015 with an Associate Degree in Hospitality. Rockel currently serves as a constable in the Royal St. Vincent and The Grenadines Police Force and aspires to pursue studies in Psychology.

Rockel loves being outdoors and enjoys adventures like hiking the rugged interiors of our country and kayaking along our pristine shoreline. She is not one to be easily daunted by any task as she constantly reminds herself of the words of Martin Luther King Jr, “You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step”.