Meeting for seamoss farmers on Union Island and Mayreau

A meeting will be held for all seamoss farmers and those interested in seamoss farming on Union Island and Mayreau on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. The meeting will be held at the Ashton Community Center beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of this important meeting will be to assess and determine the most suitable locations for the establishment of seamoss farming sites within the marine space.

Boat and ground transportation will be provided for participants from Mayreau and those travelling from Clifton.

This initiative is made possible through the Fisheries Division in collaboration with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Eastern Caribbean Program and Sustainable Grenadines Inc (SusGren) and the Global Environment Facility- Small Grant Project(GEF-SGP).