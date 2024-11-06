Mein Schiff 2 Kicks Off 2024-2025 Cruise Season in SVG

SVG Welcomes Mein Schiff 2 to Launch the 2024-2025 Cruise Season with Grand Cultural Celebration

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) and SVG Port Authority today, welcomed the arrival of Mein Schiff 2, a German Cruise Liner from TUI Cruises, as the first ship of the 2024-2025 cruise season.

The arrival was celebrated with cultural displays showcasing the unique appeal of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) as a prime tourism destination.

Visitors were greeted by representatives from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA), Miss SVG 2024 Zada Stephens and the SVG Port Authority, who provided tokens of appreciation to mark the occasion.

This cruise season is projected by the Ministry of Tourism to be one of the busiest, with SVG expecting an increase in ship calls and a new lineup of inaugural visits.

Meanwhile on Tuesday November 5th, the Tourism Authority held a press cocktail to launch the 2024 cruise season. SVGTA’s CEO Annette Mark CEO of the SVG Port Authority Carl James, , both emphasized the importance of collaboration in creating memorable experiences for visitors.

Ms. Mark further demonstrated this commitment by presenting an EC$10,000 contribution to the SVG Hotel and Tourism Association to support the ongoing development of tourism-related initiatives.

As SVG gears up to welcome even more visitors, the SVGTA and the SVG Port Authority reaffirmed their dedication to delivering world-class service to all visitors.