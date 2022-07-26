Melanie Subratie is the new Chairman of JAMPRO

The Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce has announced the appointment of Melanie Subratie as the new Chairman of JAMPRO, Jamaica’s trade and investment promotion agency, in the Ministry of Industry, Investment & Commerce.

Subratie’s appointment took effect on Monday, July 25, 2022, following the resignation of Senator Don Wehby on Friday, July 15, 2022.

She is a graduate of the London School of Economics

with a BSc in Government and worked as a consultant in the Financial Services Division of Deloitte and Touche before returning to Jamaica.

Minister Aubyn Hill said that “Melanie is an astute business leader, with an impressive career spanning 20 years of both operational and strategic roles in Insurance, Information Technology, Telcom, Food Distribution and Manufacturing.”

He said her appointment is strategically aligned with the Ministry’s drive to sharpen Jamaica’s enhanced focus on growing exports, manufacturing and creative service capacities, to support substantial growth in export revenue and local employment.