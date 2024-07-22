Teacher Urges Action for Mental Health Resources on Union Island

In an emotional appearance on Boom Radio last week, teacher and Union Island resident Abdon White issued an urgent request for mental health services on the island to be expanded in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, which ravaged the island.

According to experts, natural disasters can completely disrupt people’s life in an instant. Earthquakes and hurricanes inflict significant emotional scars. Trauma counselling is critical for helping people cope with and reconstruct their lives following such disasters.

White told the OMG show with Dwight ‘Bing’ Joseph that there is a lot of bottled-up anger and despair that needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.

“There’s a lot of bottled-up anger and despair and a whole set of other emotions that people just keep hiding. Strong rum is now starting to sell significantly on Union Island; I’m not sure where they source it from. So that’s how they have been dealing with it, and they need somebody to show them a different way.”

White remarked that there were instances when he experienced the inclination to surrender, but he had to maintain resilience for the sake of his people.

“To be honest, there were times when I wanted to give up.” You know, there are times that I cry a lot. But I know that I needed to be strong because the people of Union Island needed persons who they knew were fighting every day for them because we lost everything.”

On Union Island, 90% of the residences have either suffered extensive damage or been completely demolished.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated that the nation is experiencing significant devastation, anguish, and hardship in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl. He expressed concern for the hundreds of families who are unsure about the fate of their houses and means of living.