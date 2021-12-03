Mentally ill man attacks three persons in Kingstown, two remain unresponsive in ICU

An investigation has been launched into three separate incidents where three persons were injured by Cornelius Kennedy of Lowmans Leeward who is believed to be mentally ill.

According to reports, on Thursday, December 2, 2021, Kennedy reportedly struck three persons in an unprovoked attack.

Two of the three persons are currently in an unresponsive state in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH).

The other victim was treated at the Accident and Emergency Department (A&E) and discharged.

The first incident occurred in the vicinity of the Central Market, Kingstown about 6:40 pm. The second incident took place at Halifax Street in front of the Ministry of Transportation and Works Headquarters about 6:43 pm and the third at the car park adjacent to the Ministerial Building, Kingstown about 6:46 pm. Kennedy is presently in police custody assisting with the investigation. He will be taken to the Mental Health Centre for a psychiatric evaluation.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Deputy Commissioner of Police at telephone number 1-784-451-2467; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 1-784-4561810; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with. All information received would be treated confidentially.