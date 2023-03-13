Mespo man charged with the offences of Theft and Wounding

Kendol Homer, 50 years old, Labourer of Mesopotamia was arrested and charged on 11.03.23 with the offences of Theft and Wounding.

Homer is accused of stealing one (1) brown, black, and white Ram Goat valued at $900.00ECC, the property of a 40-year-old, Farmer of Cane End stolen at Cane End between 5:00 pm on 26.08.22 and 6:00 am on 27.08.22.

Homer was also accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding a 57-year-old Farmer of Mesopotamia by chopping him on the left side of his head and elbow with a cutlass at Mesopotamia on 18.02.23.

The accused is expected to appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.

Source : RSVGPF