Across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), visibility stays excellent, while the atmosphere remains mostly dry with mild temperatures and a chance of scattered showers until mid-week. As a tropical wave approaches the islands, moisture levels are predicted to rise with a few showers Tuesday night. Scattered showers are expected to increase across SVG on Wednesday afternoon, with thunderstorm activity extending into the night.

Tropical Storm Nigel is strengthening in the tropical Atlantic Ocean but offers no direct threat to SVG, while a tropical wave with a 40% likelihood of development is forecast in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. The Meteorological Services of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG MET Services) will continue to monitor and issue updates and advisories as needed.

Gentle to moderate (15-25 km/h) winds may become light ( 10 km/h) on Monday and gradually shift from east-southeast to east-northeast by Tuesday night.

Marine conditions are mild, with swells ranging from 0.5m to 1.2m, and will gradually improve to mild to moderate (1.0-1.5 m) across our islands by Tuesday.