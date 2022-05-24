Met Office: Saharan dust haze will continue to affect SVG

St Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological services on Tuesday said Varying concentrations of Saharan dust haze will continue to traverse the island chain before gradually thinning out around late Thursday.

The Met Office also noted that it will be cloudy across St Vincent on Tuesday night as moisture crosses our island chain.

There is also a favourable environment for showers at mid to upper levels, according to the Met Office.

It is possible for fair to partly cloudy conditions to gradually return on Wednesday, but unstable conditions are expected on Friday with a medium chance of showers.

The Met Office says seas may be agitated early Thursday as wind speeds temporarily increase.