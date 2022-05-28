Met Office slight chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday

Low-level clouds embedded within the Atlantic high-pressure system will continue to move across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines while mid to upper levels are forecast to remain favourable tonight and Sunday, resulting in similar weather conditions experienced today across SVG.

Mid-level is forecast to become dry on Monday and that should reduce the chance of shower activity. However, a favourable upper level could result in brief scattered showers into Tuesday and the slight possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

Winds will blow from the east-south-east to east (ESE – E), becoming predominantly easterly (E) on Monday at 20km/h – 30km/h. An east northeast (ENE) wind flow is expected around Monday night into Tuesday. Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters with swells peaking at 1.0m on the west coast and 2.0m on the eastern coasts. In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave is located 52W-53W, south of 12N, and poses no direct threat to SVG. Another tropical wave is located in the far Eastern Atlantic, 15N, and will be monitored.