The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services is monitoring the progress of two westward moving tropical waves located over the Central and far Eastern Atlantic.

The system closest to the region is presently located about 1000 miles east of the Windward Islands and moving near 17 mph. This tropical wave is expected to generate cloudy skies, occasional moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from late Sunday.

Meanwhile, the axis of the second tropical wave which is of special interest, was located near longitude 28° West, or about 2300 miles east southeast of the Windward Islands and moving westward at about 15 mph. Current model guidance suggests that there is some potential for development before it reaches the Windward Islands by the middle of next week.

Residents are advised to keep informed on the progress of these systems.

Met Office statement on tropical disturbance 1000 miles east of SVG