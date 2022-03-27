SVG can expect at least 1 inch of rainfall for the week

Approximately 1 inch of rainfall is likely for the remainder of the week, with the chance of showers increasing as the week progresses.

Therefore, primarily fair conditions are forecast to become increasingly cloudy as the week goes by, with the possibility of some brief showers.

Winds will generally be easterly at 25km/h -35km/h, allowing for breezy conditions at times.

Sea conditions should remain slight to moderate in open waters, with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts and 2.0m on the eastern coasts. In addition, no significant haze intrusion is forecast during the next few days.