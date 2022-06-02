Met Office urges residents living in Red/Orange zones to remain alert

St Vincent and the Grenadines Met Office in its midday weather report, says a tropical wave will affect the island.

Those who live near rivers and streams in the red and orange zones near the La Soufriere Volcano should remain alert, according to the Met Office.

The wave and its associated instability are expected to dominate SVG’s weather pattern until Friday, forecasters said in their 72-hour outlook on Wednesday.

“As most of the shower activity is forecast to be behind the wave axis, the shower activity may become more intense throughout the week with isolated thunderstorms possible”, the Met Office stated.

In the Southern Windwards, which includes SVG, the Trinidad Meteorological Service on Thursday said that there was a high probability (70-80%) of heavy rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds, which would persist overnight due to the tropical wave.