Met Services Keep Watch as Weather Patterns Evolve Over SVG

As a weak lower-level trough crosses the islands, occasional cloud patches could trigger a few showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines(SVG) during the next few days. Fairly good visibility can be expected across our area, with occasional patches of Saharan dust creating a film/slight-haze across our islands.

Gentle-moderate (15 – 25km/h) breeze across our islands vary between north-east and east south-east in some locations. Wind speeds are gradually decreasing, becoming light (~10km/h) by Tuesday evening.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells near 1.0m west of our islands

and up to 1.5m east of our islands. Swell heights are gradually falling, becoming slight 1.2m) across SVG by late Tuesday/mid-week.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor developments across the Caribbean Sea and Tropical Atlantic Ocean, issuing updates/advisories as necessary.