Meta threatens to shut FB and Instagram in Europe over data transfer dispute

Facebook and Instagram may be shut down across Europe, parent company Meta has said.
The issue comes down to European data regulations that prevent Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, from transferring, storing and processing Europeans’ data on US-based servers.
In its annual report to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the country’s financial authority, Meta warned last Thursday that if no new framework is adopted and the company could no longer use the current model of agreements it would probably have to walk away from the continent.
Meta could previously use a data transfer framework called Privacy Shield as the legal basis to carry out transatlantic data transfers.
But In July 2020, the European Court of Justice annulled the treaty due to violations of data protection. The bloc’s highest legal authority argued the standard does not adequately protect European citizens’ privacy.
As a result, US companies were restricted in sending European user data to the US and have had to rely on SCCs (standard contractual clauses).
The EU and US have said they are working on a new or updated version of the treaty.