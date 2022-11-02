Metaverse-based special economic zone launches in the Caribbean

MSEZ, a regulatory technology firm, is pleased to announce the launch of the world’s first metaverse-based Special Economic Zone (SEZ) as it integrates its first partner jurisdiction.

MSEZ is a multi-jurisdictional SEZ which empowers clients to operate seamlessly across borders, while harnessing the power of the metaverse to connect leading innovators and entrepreneurs from all corners of the planet.

MSEZ is the first SEZ of its type, uniquely tailored to borderless and digital economic activities. MSEZ clients will benefit from unrivalled tax concessions, an interactive metaverse environment, access to multiple SEZs, best-in-class digital regulations, knowledge clusters with leading innovators, and more.

The infrastructure and incentives are targeted at future-minded businesses: decentralised autonomous organisations, digital nomads, e-commerce platforms, and others who recognise the need for a streamlined business experience both in the physical and digital worlds.

Anguilla, an Associate Member of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), is the first jurisdiction included in MSEZ, oﬀering MSEZ clients an opportunity to access their suite of market-leading regulatory frameworks and tax incentives.

This represents an important step in building a first-of-its-kind network of leading SEZs, linked together by the MSEZ metaverse environment.

Dr. Didacus Jules, Director-General of the intergovernmental OECS, which represents 11 Caribbean jurisdictions, commented “I am excited by the prospect of integrating our world-class SEZs into the MSEZ network, to broaden their reach and growth potential, while bringing new economic activity and employment opportunities to our shores.”

“MSEZ will push the envelope of global commerce and innovation, allowing governments to band together to define common standards for meta-identity, meta-corporations and meta-taxation for the benefit of next-generation virtual business owners. Virtual enterprise will be the norm, as business owners embark on new types of frontier businesses that transcend national borders,” explained Alexia Hefti, Interim CEO of MSEZ.

MSEZ launched the MSEZ pilot on October 17, 2022, oﬀering clients immediate access to an unrivalled SEZ infrastructure centred around digital innovation. MSEZ will introduce its novel metaverse environment in Q2 2023, alongside a range of other in-demand products.

