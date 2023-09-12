Meteor illuminates the skies over St. Vincent (SVG)

On Tuesday evening, a luminous meteor disintegrated above the sky of St. Vincent, producing a vivid orange path accompanied by a luminous green luminescence in the nocturnal atmosphere.

Individuals residing in the areas of Prospect, Harmony Hall, and Riley have reported visual sightings of the meteor.

The commencement of the Taurid meteor shower, which is recognized as one of the most prolonged meteor showers in the year 2023, was observed during the previous weekend. Despite its relatively low activity, the aforementioned shower remains noteworthy because of its production of luminous and enduring meteors commonly referred to as “fireballs”.

The origin of Taurid meteors can be attributed to two distinct comet streams, namely the Southern Taurids and the Northern Taurids.

The commencement of the Southern Taurid meteor shower began on Sunday, September 10, with its zenith occurring on October 10–11, and its duration extending until November 20, 2023.