Methodist Minister Calls for Church to Prioritize Faith Over Politics

In a nation divided by political tribalism and where institutional foundations have been undermined by partisan influences, Methodist Church minister Rev. Afesha Millette observes that the church in St. Vincent and the Grenadines prioritises the promotion of political agendas over the pursuit of salvation.

Rev. Millette remarked while delivering the sermon during the morning service at Kingstown Methodist Church on Sunday, which was also Independence Day.

In her sermon, drawn from the Old Testament book of Jonah, chapter 1, verses 1 to 15, Rev. Millette compared the church to Jonah, who, summoned by God to serve, turned unfaithful, disobedient, and rebellious.

“Is it not true that the Church in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, similar to Jonah, often regards God’s call upon our lives as merely a pastime? In our pursuit of our own agendas, the Church seems to prioritise buildings, strategic plans, political gains, and the quest for recognition and alliances with the world and influential figures?” The Methodist minister suggested.

Rev. Millette stated that God has designated the Church as His servant; however, he described the “Church in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as an unfaithful, rebellious, and disobedient servant.”

“Similar to Jonah, the Lord indicates that we have disregarded His call on our lives. We have received God’s message urging us to speak out against the wickedness, injustices, and corruption in our land—elements that have infiltrated our Church. Yet, we have chosen to ignore these calls, turning a blind eye and a deaf ear, and we find ourselves heading towards Tarshish,” she stated.

Rev. Millette conveyed that the message emphasises the presence of “sin in the land, and if we persist, we will face a judgement from God.” She expressed that the Lord desires the people to heed his call in their lives and for the church in St. Vincent to “release our divisions and divisiveness and strife and to respond as one voice when he prayed that we might be one.”

Rev. Millette emphasised that it is through our response to God that “we have the power and the authority,” as stated by the Apostle Paul in Acts, to address sin, to proclaim in the land, to be the voice in the wilderness calling out ‘repent for the kingdom of God is at hand,’ and to “raise our voices, not in harmony with sin and corruption, but to raise our voices for the sake of the kingdom of God.”

“No one else has the right to claim the life of the believer.” Only one can rightfully claim the church of Jesus Christ. Consequently, we should not allow ourselves to be a passage for anyone during the election period. We must not be anyone’s puppet or plaything in this land of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, for we are the servants of the Most High God. We serve him with great dedication because it is a privilege, always a privilege to serve the Lord.

This morning, the Lord is urging His church to turn back to Him in repentance. He says, “Turn from your wicked ways, let go of the sin that you have been in bed with, in unison with, in congregation with,” the Methodist minister declared.