Mexico donates 10,000 COVID vaccines to St Vincent and the Grenadines

The Mexican Government delivered 10,000 Astrazeneca vaccines to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on February 18, 2022.

The donation was made in cooperation and solidarity with the nations of the region, in accordance with the instructions of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The mission was led by the Executive Director of the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID), Dr Laura Elena Carrillo, with Foreign Ministry personnel from the areas for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights and Latin America and the Caribbean.

The vaccines were received in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines by the Minister of State responsible for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Keisal M. Peters, the Permanent Secretary within the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Mr Cuthbert Knights, and the Honorary Consul of Mexico there, Mr Joel Providence.

The doses were packed in special containers donated by the Direct Relief organization and transported in aircraft belonging to the Mexican Air Force. The donation was made to contribute to the plan to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

With this delivery, Mexico says it reaffirms its commitment to the Latin American and Caribbean region to guarantee equitable access to vaccines.