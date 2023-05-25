Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano spews gas & ash affecting 25 million people

Mexico’s Popocatepetl volcano, known locally as “El Popo,” continues to rumble and spew ash in nearby areas, including Mexico City.

Volcanic ash and lava released by the Mexican volcano have already engulfed nearby towns, affecting approximately 25 million people who live within 60 miles of the volcano.

Experts monitoring the volcano have confirmed that a massive eruption from Popocatepetl “doesn’t appear imminent,” though more minor eruptions are likely to continue.

According to the Associated Press, the volcanic ash has continued disrupting flights at Mexico City’s international airport. The Popocatepetl volcano is expected to affect more flights as it continues to billow ash and smoke.

Scientists continue to monitor the Mexican volcano, which is already one of Earth’s most monitored active volcanoes, even before it started rumbling again.