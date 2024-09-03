Michael Dallaway’s Death Due to Acute Alcohol Intoxication

Update on Death of Adult Male Found on Questelles Beach

Following a post-mortem examination conducted on August 30, 2024, police have determined that Michael Dallaway, the 40-year-old resident of Questelles found deceased on Questelles Beach, died as a result of aspiration due to or as a consequence of acute alcohol intoxication.

Police had been alerted to the discovery of Dallaway’s body on August 29, 2024, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death was promptly initiated. The District Medical Officer (DMO) attended the scene and pronounced Dallaway deceased.