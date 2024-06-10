Micoud North Fishing Community Welcomes New Jetty Facility

Micoud North is a proud fishing community, and the Hon. Philip J. Pierre-led Administration is working to keep it that way. June 7, 2024, marked a significant moment and the dawn of a new beginning for Micoud North fisherfolk. The government invested nearly $1.2 million to construct the first-ever jetty facility in the proud fishing village.

