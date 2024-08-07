Saint Lucia Govt Increases Salaries and Pension Payments

The Government of Saint Lucia has taken action to raise salaries and increase paychecks for nearly 𝟏𝟑,𝟎𝟎𝟎 Saint Lucian workers.
Effective August 1, 2024:
Saint Lucia’s first-ever 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐦 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐠𝐞 regulations took effect.
Monthly pension payments increase to a new 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐦 of $𝟓𝟎𝟎 for NIC pensioners and $𝟕𝟐𝟓 for government pensioners.
Employers have until October 1, 2024, to adjust their systems and ensure employee remuneration reflects the following 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐦 wages:
$𝟏𝟏𝟑𝟎 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐲
$𝟓𝟐.𝟎𝟎 𝐝𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲
$𝟔.𝟓𝟐 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐥𝐲
These people-first policy actions implemented by Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and the Government of Saint Lucia will strengthen spending power, improve the standard of living for working-class Saint Lucians and restore dignity to retirement for pensioners.