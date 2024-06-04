In Antigua – Caesar Volunteers at Local Soup Kitchen to Address Food Insecurity

The agriculture minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Saboto Caesar, was among the leaders taking the time to give back to the community on the sidelines of the Fourth International Conference on Small Island Developing States held in Antigua.

ABS reported that Caesar took a hands-on approach to tackling food insecurity by volunteering at the local soup kitchen last Thursday.

The soup kitchen visit, according to ABS, highlighted the human side of the conference, emphasising the importance of grassroots efforts in achieving Sustainable Development Goals.