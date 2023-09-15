“Support is always available for large-scale coconut and other agricultural exports for all Vincentians; are we rising to the occasion?” Minister of Agriculture

When an article posted on agriculture export was shared over 100 times, attracted over 1000 comments under one social media feed, and was the subject of several radio programs in less than 24 hours, it is safe to say in a population of just over 100,000 that the article has gone viral.

As a policymaker in agriculture, I am duty-bound to listen to all citizens. It was not difficult or time-consuming to assess the comments on the article published in the St. Vincent Times “Rayneau Industries Exports Coconuts to USVI”.

I must admit that, from a cursory analysis, the subject was not viewed by the public through purely political lenses. It appears from my limited knowledge of persons who participate in open political activism that there were persons from both sides of the political fence who expressed views for or against the export intervention by Rayneau Industries. Further, there was a very thin sliver who did not have a point of view either way but shared important questions. At the end of the day, I am happy that an issue of production has created immense traction in national discourse. It is certainly a positive sign in our quest to develop creative platforms for the advancement of our body politic.

In this light, I wish to categorize the comments generally as follows:

1. “Why couldn’t a Vincentian do this?”

2. Vincentians have been exporting coconuts for over a century; why is this even news?

3. Rayneau Industries said they were here to export “quarry stones.” How come coconuts now?

4. This is an “election gimmick.”

5. Rayneau Industries will export all the coconuts and will rob the share of local traffickers.

Except for a few outlying comments attacking my stewardship as Minister of Agriculture for the past 12 years, the above-listed five (5) comments capture the gist of the discussion on the subject matter.

It is noteworthy firstly that when Mr. Jude Jack of Grenada began to export cattle from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, predominantly the same set of questions were asked, except that cattle export for Jude, aka “the Cattle Man,” did not come with a prior interest, as in the case of Rayneau Industries with a quarry. I must state categorically that no preferential treatment has been offered to these exporters regarding their agricultural exports. The playing field is level. If there is any suspicion that life is easier for one group than another, then all traders and potential traders can apply for the support needed and await the positive results. It goes without saying that, on a regular basis, concessions are provided to exporters.

Secondly, a similar occurrence took place when the Grenada-flagged tuna boats started to land fish for transhipment through our modern Argyle International Airport. I can recall standing on the dock at the fish market and hearing a fisherman chide, “If a Grenadian can catch those big fish, we can too; what the hell is the government doing?” Interestingly, not what our business community can do or what I can do

I am too young to have lived the experience, but my parents told me that when bananas were first exported from SVG, it created significant excitement and stirred immense village and national conversation. It therefore appears on the face of it that, more than half a century later, the export of food still holds great currency. That is a fact. The question then is, “Why?The answer is simple.

The sale of food has always been a significant income earner for Vincentians. It is the backbone of wealth creation for the rural economy of our country. Hence, once an opportunity arises and is explored by one, it will catch on like wildfire. “Once one farmer plants something, everybody wants to plant the same thing too”, We all know that saying all too well.

I particularly noted that there were scores of people who do not have a direct interest in agriculture who commented on the issue. This is welcome. Further, a significant percentage of people who did videos in response are in the diaspora. The diaspora’s participation in the discussion brought an interesting angle to the conversation. There are thousands of Vincentians in London, New York, and Miami. Montreal, Toronto, and many other big cities We have coconuts in excess in SVG because of planting programs by successive governments. When will we rise up as a diaspora population and form the necessary framework to move large quantities of produce from the breadbasket of the Southern Caribbean (SVG? We can begin with coconuts and move on to other commodities. At least participating in the debate is a start. In the same light, I wish to commend all in the diaspora who have established trade platforms for the benefit of our farmers. Keshern Cupid of Lauders, now living in California, has helped stabilize dasheen prices in SVG in 2023. Vincentian singer Jamesy P, residing in St. Lucia, has reached out to create a platform to move seamoss and other commodities into Canada from SVG. The calls are coming weekly from Canada, the UK, and the USA for more food. Let us use this opportunity as the diaspora to mobilize our platforms.

At the top of my agenda is finding markets that provide good prices to our farmers. SVG is a part of a larger sub-grouping known as the OECS and an even larger grouping, CARICOM. The treaties that govern both the OECS and CARICOM provide us with an open door to seek agricultural opportunities throughout the member states. When will our entrepreneurs in the agriculture trade, like my good friends and hardworking brothers like Ariston Dennie and “Kawoo,” come forward and go into Guyana and Suriname to explore agri-export opportunities?

We speak in a certain way about people coming to SVG to participate in exports; suppose we were successful in allowing comments like these to discourage those enterprising minds that started the banana trade. No one is stopping us from going to Grenada and St. Lucia to move produce. We have the opportunity; we must explore more, and in so doing, we must entertain more investors to move produce. We are a part of a global supply chain.

Don’t blame me for inviting people to come to move commodities that we have in abundance in SVG relative to scarcities elsewhere! In fact, in my mind and in the view of the majority, I am doing something good for our farmers. Jai Rampersaud, an expert hired by the FAO, will be going to the UK and the US to find more agriculture markets for us.

In closing, I humbly recommend the following:

1. Any interested person or entity wishing to participate in the export of coconuts or any other agricultural commodity or fish can submit to the Ministry of Agriculture a plan seeking support. The agri-business experts in the Ministry are mobilized to provide technical support and guidance. The deadline for submission in the first phase is October 16th (World Food Day). This will be officially launched.

2. In preparation for Budget 2024, a meeting will be held specifically with all agriculture and fish exporters and potential exporters to address the support necessary for expansion. These meetings take place annually before each budget. However, with the increase in production, there is a dire need for the movement of more commodities on the export platform, hence a greater focus this year on exporters.

We have a nation to build. Constructive criticism will help. Let us establish platforms so that generations to come will be proud of the work of their forefathers. This article serves as a challenge to all who wish to export more. Put the support system to the test. The agriculture trade is here to stay! One love.