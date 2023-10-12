Minister James attends regional tourism conference in Turks & Caicos

CTO’s SOTIC Turks & Caicos

Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, represented St. Vincent and the Grenadines in a regional tourism conference in Turks & Caicos.

The State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC), the flagship event of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), began on Wednesday, October 11th.

The CTO’s SOTIC made a five-year pause at The Shore Club in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Islands.

The conference brings together tourism leaders from its member countries under the subject “Invest. Innovate. Inspire: A New Model for Caribbean Tourism Growth.”

Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of the intergovernmental body, presided over the conference for the first time, inviting delegates to share their perspectives on how best to revitalize the Caribbean tourism industry and establish efficient frameworks for prosperous public-private partnerships during the two-day conference, which followed two days of destination briefings for members of the media and business meetings.

The presentations and panels on Wednesday, October 11, will focus on “Tourism Investment and Financing in the Caribbean,” while participants will study “Drivers for Caribbean Tourism Growth” as an overarching topic on Thursday, October 12.