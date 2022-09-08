Health Minister St Clair Prince on Wednesday sought to provide reasons for why CSEC and CAPE results are not publicly available in light of Education Minister Curtis King’s silence.

CXC release the results of the 2022 exams on Monday 5 September. The examining body has also expressed concern about the high number of students leaving school without certification.

Prince speaking on Star-FM said there are some controversies and little snags.

“CSEC and CAPE are out, I think it still has to rectify some things, So some people have to wait a little while. There are some controversies or some little snags that they have to work out before they’re able to give a final result”.

“Despite all the trauma and the anxieties of the past few years, they still held their own so far. It is not easy we had we had a pandemic and in the middle of that, we had a very devastating eruption of La Soufriere. So we must congratulate the students, the teachers and the parents for being so resilient”. Prince said.