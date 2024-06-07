Minister Peters Emphasizes Importance of Public-Private Partnerships

In delivering her speech, Minister Peters highlighted the importance of partnership between the public and private sectors in achieving the goals of national development, the role CARICOM plays in promoting economic integration and cooperation among Member States, and the potential opportunities identified as CARICOM Member States moves to full freedom of movement of nationals.

Minister Peters also in her remarks, identified goals the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade aims to accomplish in the near future, stating “The Ministry would be establishing a Business and Labour Advisory Committee (BLAC) to ensure that there is a forum for regular consultation and engagement on issues of interest to the private sector, labour organisations and civil society groups on the CSME and general trade issues” and encouraged the members of the private sector to collaborate among themselves in areas of similarities to advance mutual interest, in light of the formation of associations and sector groups.