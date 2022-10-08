Ministry of Agriculture conducts dasheen & eddoes agronomy assessment

On Wednesday 5th October 2022, the Agricultural Officer in charge of Agricultural Region 2, Mr Donawa Jackson, and the area Extension Officer Mr Alston Lynch visited several farmers in Backwater in the Montreal area, located in District 5 West.

The objectives of the field visits were to examine spacing measurements, planting materials, selection and storage, fertilizer types and application methods in dasheen and eddoes.

Based on what was observed, farmers were advised to properly select and store planting materials; apply fertilizers away from the base of the plants, thoroughly prepare the planting holes and use the recommended spacing as much as possible.

These field visits and assessments with regard to the recommended agronomic practices for dasheen and eddoes are ongoing and are aimed at increasing yield per acre.

Source : MOA