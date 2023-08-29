Although students and their schools have already gained access to the preliminary results of the 2023 CXC examinations, the Ministry of Education is unable to present a summary and comparative analysis of the overall performance due to a number of issues with the results yet to be resolved by CXC.

Officials from the Ministry of Education are in contact with the relevant personnel at CXC and are awaiting a response to the several queries which were lodged with the examination body following the official release of results on Friday 25th August in St. Kitts and Nevis.

While the Ministry acknowledges and accepts the public’s interest in these high-stake examinations, we are also cognizant of the need to share reliable and accurate information, hence the reason for the delay in making a public report of the results of the 2023 examinations at this time.

The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation congratulates Vincentian students on their personal and collective performances based on the preliminary results for the CAPE, CSEC, and CCSLC exams.