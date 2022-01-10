Ministry Of Health Suspends Employee/Workplace Testing

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes to inform the public that employee/workplace testing for unvaccinated and vaccinated persons as requested by employers has been suspended until further notice in the public system.

Employers with existing policies of retesting employees for clearance, weekly testing of vaccinated and unvaccinated employees are asked to consider the guidance of the MOHWE on testing requirements.

All of the MOHWE flu clinics across St Vincent and the Grenadines remain functional and will test clients according to the current protocols.