RSVGPF Investigates Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident on Rillan Hill Main Road

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a motor vehicle accident involving a minivan, registration number HS-521, which claimed the life of one individual and resulted in several others being hospitalized with injuries ranging from serious to minor.

The accident occurred at approximately 8 PM on July 4, 2024, along the Rillan Hill – Pembroke main road. Preliminary investigations indicate that the minivan ran off the road. The deceased, identified as Arman Miller, a 61-year-old resident of Layou, was pronounced dead at the scene. It is currently unclear where the deceased was seated at the time of the incident.

The driver, a 39-year-old resident of Diamond, and 13 passengers were taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) to receive treatment for their injuries.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF is dedicated to thoroughly investigating the cause of this accident and determining all contributing factors. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.