Minor charged for Burglary of items valued at Over $9,600

Minor charged with Burglary

On November 18, 2024, police arrested and charged a minor of Campden Park, with the offence of Burglary.

According to investigations, the accused entered the storeroom of a business place and stole a quantity of clothing, electronics, fragrances and jewelry valued at $9,623.00ECC. The property of a business place in Kingstown.

The offence was committed on Melville Street, Kingstown between August 22, 2024 and August 23, 2024.

The accused appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on November 19, 2024, and pleaded guilty to the charge. The accused was placed on a curfew between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Family Court for November 26, 2024.