Mismanagement of football in SVG – by Dominique Roosevelt Stowe

It was made abundantly clear that the Carl Dickson led executive had boxed themselves into a corner with the desperate need to have a ZONAL MEETING instead of a CONGRESS which is very long overdue.

The Exco Committee has understood, for the first time, their roles and functions. In my humble view, of the points issued in their mandate, (another) one should have been added, which is communicate with their membership as quickly as possible, and far more progress would have been made, because there were straightforward questions that were asked, and there was the demand for direct answers, especially from the president Mr. Carl Dickson who seems not to want to communicate with the affliates by not having a Congress.

I believe, while there are various challenges which didn’t occur overnight, I am not seeing a more genuine interest by Mr. Carl Dickson led administration to see if they can re-engage, revamp and return the image of St. Vincent and the Grenadines football to where it rightfully deserves.

During this Pandemic the Exco demonstrated WEAK MANAGEMENT, POOR COMMUNICATION, GLARING ERRORS REGARDING GOOD GOVERNANCE and is creating a breeding ground for mismanagement and fraud with persons within the exco certain members and Sub Committee Members alledged abusing the privileges of not being selected by the AFFILIATES. Below is one of many examples plaguing this Carl Dickson led administration;

ARROGANCE

Number one on my list is definitely the most deserved. For some reason there is a misplaced sense of arrogance, division and superiority surrounding St.Vincent and the Grenadines Football at the Executive Level .

All previous new and innovative ideas are butchered and the few that are taken are executed poorly which only succeeds In deterring future interest. The very rare chance that someone is interested is immediately turned off by the rampant cynicism, negativity, scandals, character assassinations, personal vendettas etc.

It is very clear that arrogance is mistaken for professionalism and while the powers that be sit on their pedestals, the football executive looks the other way and they have no one to blame but themselves. The request for professionalism, decency, accountability, documentation is thrown around yet the same people that ask for such traits are the ones who contribute to the rampant lack of unprofessionalism. It hurts all affliates who depend on the integrity of people we put in charge to run this beautiful game of soccer in SVG.

It is however unfortunate that I have to send this letter into the media space. Trust between the SVGFF and its membership has deteriorated since the covid pandemic. It is paramount to develop this strong relationship and I believe that by working together earnestly, it can be achieved.

Hope this serves as a final warning.

Mr Dominique R. Stowe

1st VP/Operations Manager

Awesome Football Club