Miss Antigua Keriann Thomas wins the 2022 Miss OECS title

Miss Antigua and Barbuda, Keriann Thomas, won the competition for Miss OECS 2022 pageant, which was held on Saturday, November 5, in Dominica.

Reesa Mcintosh of Grenada and Kejean Smith of Saint Lucia were named as the second and first runners-up, respectively, for the title of Miss OECS Pagent 2022.

On Saturday night in Dominica, seven attractive women representing the Eastern Caribbean region competed for the title of Miss OECS.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was represented at the dinner by Keya Providence.