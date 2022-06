October 29, 2002, will be the date for Miss St Vincent and the Grenadines 2022. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show has been absent for two years.

The Beauty Shows Committee held a ceremony at Murray’s Heights Hotel in Kingstown on Monday night to unveil the contestants for the pageant.

Sharikah Rodney reigns as Miss SVG 2019.

Below are the headshots of the contestants for Miss SVG 2022. Photos: Beauty Shows Committee