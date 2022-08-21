Miss SVG 2022 Community Service Project

On Monday, August 22, in NIS’ Conference Room, the GECCU Miss SVG Community Service Project will be launched.

The GECCU Miss SVG Community Service Project, a first of its kind, aims to instil a spirit of volunteerism and outreach in contestants and community members.

By implementing a series of activities within a community across SVG, each contestant will complete a project based on a selected theme.

The launch will reveal all eight areas to be covered and provide insight into the activities and prizes to be awarded.

There will be remarks by the CEO of GECCU, Rohan Stowe, the Chairman of the CDC Board, Mr Ricardo Adams, the Chairperson of the Beauty Shows Committee, Aviar Charles, and the contestants for Miss SVG 2022.