Miss SVG contestant Pallavi Browne using literacy to transform rural schools

Pallavi Browne, Miss Play 4, a contestant in the 2022 edition of the Miss Saint Vincent and the Grenadines pageant began her week of activities on Sunday, September 18, 2022, with attendance at church services in her community of Georgetown and a Forum on Literacy at the Georgetown Secondary School. As part of the activities for the GECCU-sponsored community project, Pallavi will be focusing on highlighting the importance of Literacy under the theme, “L.I. T. T. – Literacy Improvement through Transformative Teaching”.

The project aims to create an awareness of reading and spelling in both secondary and primary schools. Students will take part in various reading and spelling activities throughout the week. Books and other reading materials will be donated to the project through a partnership with the Hands Across the Seas organization and other private donors.

The schools selected for the project are, Georgetown Secondary School, Sandy Bay Secondary School, North Union Secondary School, George Stephens Senior Secondary School, Georgetown Government School, Langley Park Government School and Dickson Methodist School.

In addition to the activities at the schools, Pallavi is engaged with the National Public Library`s Online Story Time Programme and Face to Face Story Time where she reads stories to preschoolers every Monday.

The other activities scheduled for this week are, school visits on Monday, September 19, 2022, and Tuesday, September 20, 2022, a Consultation and Workshop with Parents and Teachers on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Reading and Spelling Competitions on Thursday, September 22, 2022, a Literacy Parade and Extravaganza on Friday, September 23rd, 2022. The project will culminate with a Reading Camp on Saturday, September 24, 2022.